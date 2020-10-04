ATN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,550.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. ATN has a total market capitalization of $764,973.59 and approximately $1,550.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATN has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, RightBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01527997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00166757 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, RightBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

