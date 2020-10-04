Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $605.00 on Thursday. Atrion has a 52 week low of $579.00 and a 52 week high of $846.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $646.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.44. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.