Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 13.2% in September

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 151.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $224,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.59. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

