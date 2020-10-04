Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Audioeye from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Audioeye will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandre Zyngier purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at $917,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Audioeye in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Audioeye by 76.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

