Augur Price Tops $13.91 on Major Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $13.91 or 0.00130419 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, DragonEX and GOPAX. In the last week, Augur has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Augur has a market cap of $152.99 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00270755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01525936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167933 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Gate.io, Bitsane, Livecoin, IDEX, BitBay, Koinex, Cryptopia, AirSwap, Poloniex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Binance, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, BX Thailand, Crex24, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbns, Bithumb, Mercatox, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Zebpay, ABCC, CoinTiger, Liqui and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

