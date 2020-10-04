Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post $350,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.84 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 26,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $498.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 81.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 547,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

