Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post $350,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.84 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 26,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $498.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 81.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 547,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.