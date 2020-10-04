Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.92.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.