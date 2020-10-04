AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZEK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50. AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 25,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $852,729.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

