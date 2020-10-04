B. Riley Raises Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $40.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.16.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 196.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40,431 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

