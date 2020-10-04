Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) versus Lithium & Boron Technology (NYSE:LBTI) Head to Head Survey

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Lithium & Boron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises -14.21% N/A -15.54% Lithium & Boron Technology 102.86% -11.93% -3.92%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Lithium & Boron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential downside of 75.00%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Lithium & Boron Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $859.10 million 0.14 -$121.97 million N/A N/A Lithium & Boron Technology $6.74 million 6.65 $7.11 million N/A N/A

Lithium & Boron Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 27.93, suggesting that its share price is 2,693% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment. It also provides air pollution control products and related equipment, such as wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. In addition, this segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering contracts, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The company's Vølund & Other Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its SPIG segment offers air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades and revamping of existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Barberton, Ohio.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.