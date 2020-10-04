Banco de Sabadell’s (BNDSF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

BNDSF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

