Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to Buy at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. BofA Securities cut Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America cut Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 4,510,176 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,202 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 43.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,918,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,568 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 216.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,185,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,074 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4,766.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 666,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 652,675 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

