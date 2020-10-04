Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NGG. HSBC lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered National Grid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

