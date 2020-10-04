Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BDRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.