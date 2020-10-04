Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

BRFH opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 123.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.