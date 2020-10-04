Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.60. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $100,880.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

