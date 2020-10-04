Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Cap of $326.09 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $326.09 million and approximately $136.24 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.52 or 0.05327516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,472,762,994 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars.

