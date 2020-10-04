Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.78 ($93.85).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.71. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

