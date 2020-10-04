Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €75.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAYN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.41 ($98.13) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.78 ($93.85).

Shares of BAYN opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.71. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

