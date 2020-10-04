BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. BCB Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BCB Bancorp news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 502,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,463.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,180. 16.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

