Beacon (BECN) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market cap of $5,737.25 and $3.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00384104 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00018773 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012823 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007129 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.