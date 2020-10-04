Beaxy Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $898,409.53 and approximately $1,711.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $558.39 or 0.05230240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

