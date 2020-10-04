Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Lifted to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC began coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.