Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BBBY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.