Beer Money Trading Down 7.7% This Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $301,428.24 and approximately $81,388.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.55 or 0.05279353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

