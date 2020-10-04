Beetle Coin Trading Down 26.8% This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $13.77 and $24.68. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $282,512.85 and $33,673.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055688 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 240,999,102 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $18.94, $32.15, $33.94, $24.43, $10.39, $13.77, $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.