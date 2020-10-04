Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €76.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €78.09 ($91.87).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €64.62 ($76.02) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.74. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.