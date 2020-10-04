Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MZTLF stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. John Menzies has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

