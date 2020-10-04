Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
MZTLF stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. John Menzies has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49.
About John Menzies
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.