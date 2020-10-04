Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) vs. DBUB Group (NYSE:DBUB) Head-To-Head Survey

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and DBUB Group (OTCMKTS:DBUB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Best Buy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Best Buy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of DBUB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Best Buy and DBUB Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Best Buy $43.64 billion 0.67 $1.54 billion $6.07 18.52 DBUB Group $2.88 million 0.24 $2.79 million N/A N/A

Best Buy has higher revenue and earnings than DBUB Group.

Volatility and Risk

Best Buy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBUB Group has a beta of 7.42, indicating that its share price is 642% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Best Buy and DBUB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Best Buy 3.75% 48.82% 10.27% DBUB Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Best Buy and DBUB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Best Buy 0 6 16 0 2.73 DBUB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Best Buy presently has a consensus target price of $101.55, indicating a potential downside of 9.67%. Given Best Buy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Best Buy is more favorable than DBUB Group.

Summary

Best Buy beats DBUB Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products. The company's stores also offer appliances, such as dishwashers, laundry appliances, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, and vacuums; and other products, such as beverages, snacks, and sundry items, as well as baby products, luggage, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides services comprising consultation, design, delivery, installation, memberships, protection plans, repair, set-up, and technical support services, as well as connected health services for aging consumers. The company offers its products through stores and Websites under the Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, GreatCall, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen and Home, bestbuy.ca, and bestbuy.com.mx brand names, as well as through mobile applications and call centers. As of February 2, 2019, it had approximately 1,187 large-format and 51 small-format stores. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music, Inc. Best Buy Co., Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

DBUB Group Company Profile

DBUB Group Inc. does not have significant business. The company intends to franchise and operate restaurants, and catering facilities. The company was formerly known as Yosen Group, Inc. and changed its name to DBUB Group Inc. in October 2018. DBUB Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, China.

