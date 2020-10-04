BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) and Hudson Global (NYSE:HSON) Financial Survey

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) and Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of BG Staffing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Hudson Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Hudson Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BG Staffing and Hudson Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BG Staffing and Hudson Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.32 $13.25 million $1.67 5.39 Hudson Global $93.81 million 0.28 -$950,000.00 ($0.27) -35.96

BG Staffing has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BG Staffing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BG Staffing has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BG Staffing and Hudson Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing 1.27% 20.86% 11.35% Hudson Global 0.56% 3.61% 2.71%

Summary

BG Staffing beats Hudson Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

