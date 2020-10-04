BidaskClub Downgrades Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LNG opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

