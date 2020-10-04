BidaskClub Downgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

WD-40 stock opened at $187.80 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of -0.11.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 66.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 19.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

