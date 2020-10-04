BidaskClub Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.
NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $15.79 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.17.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.
