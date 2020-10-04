BidaskClub Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $15.79 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.