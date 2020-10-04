BidaskClub Lowers Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of RYTM opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after buying an additional 260,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

