BidaskClub Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.