BidiPass (BDP) Reaches One Day Volume of $303,332.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. BidiPass has a market cap of $1.38 million and $303,332.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.94 or 0.05235407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,270,384 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.