Binance Coin Price Tops $28.98 on Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and approximately $509.25 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $28.98 or 0.00272083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01529678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

