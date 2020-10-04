Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.79 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will post ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.15) and the highest is ($2.47). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($11.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.53) to ($11.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($8.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.64) to ($6.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

Shares of BHVN opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 58,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,394,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,561.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 6,678 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares in the company, valued at $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

