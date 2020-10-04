BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BEAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.57.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.