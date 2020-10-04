Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $136.67 million and $3.34 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $7.80 or 0.00073270 BTC on major exchanges including Negocie Coins, Braziliex, Bitinka and Koineks. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00587445 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00049861 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000797 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Coinnest, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Koineks, Bitinka, BitFlip, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, CEX.IO, Exmo, Coinone, Bitlish, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Crex24, Binance, DSX, QuadrigaCX, Ovis, Upbit, TDAX, Negocie Coins, Bitsane, SouthXchange, YoBit, Zebpay, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, BitBay, Braziliex, Korbit, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Exrates, Huobi, C2CX, Kucoin, BitMarket and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

