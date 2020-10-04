Bitcoin Private Trading Up 5.5% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $542,308.94 and approximately $3,717.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00590063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00073172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00049866 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

