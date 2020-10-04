Bitradio Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $50,069.20 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,230,219 coins and its circulating supply is 9,230,215 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

