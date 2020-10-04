BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $327.43 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $327.43 million and approximately $65.55 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00270925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.01523982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00168207 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,974,826,893 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

