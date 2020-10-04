BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells $11,604.95 in Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $11,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Steve Rai sold 15,255 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $71,088.30.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,757 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in BlackBerry by 1,004.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,512,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,960 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 422.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 881,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 713,020 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after buying an additional 427,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 412,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

