BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CMO Sells $10,675.62 in Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $10,675.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $33,139.08.

BB opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,757 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,004.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,512,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 1,375,960 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 422.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 881,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 713,020 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in BlackBerry by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 427,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 412,623 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BB. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

