BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 100,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

