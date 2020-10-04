BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MHE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Get BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.