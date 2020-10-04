BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $654.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $576.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $607.75.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $570.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.82. The firm has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $609.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

