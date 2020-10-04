Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,000,000.00 in Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 28th, Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 200,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,400,000.00.
Shares of BX opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.
About Blackstone Group
The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.
