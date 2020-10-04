Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,000,000.00 in Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 200,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,400,000.00.

Shares of BX opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

