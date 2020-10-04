Block-Logic Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $309,662.08 and $566.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

